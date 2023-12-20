BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot

Judge Curtis Calloway, issued a statement on the passing of his wife on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
Judge Curtis Calloway, issued a statement on the passing of his wife on Wednesday, Dec. 20.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A retired judge is mourning the tragic loss of his wife after she was hit and killed by a car in a grocery store parking lot Monday morning.

Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Louise Calloway, 84.

Calloway was walking in the Albertsons parking lot on College Drive when she tripped and fell on a raised piece of concrete.

RELATED STORY
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not notice Calloway on the ground and ran over her. She died at the scene.

Judge Curtis Calloway issued a statement on the passing of his wife on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Read it below:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

U.S. Marshals capture accused violent offender Shawn Landry in Las Vegas, wanted for charges...
Man accused of holding woman hostage in Slidell, raping her, captured in Las Vegas
Louisiana's Supreme Court imposed a two-year suspension of the law license of Nicole Burdett,...
DA Williams’ convicted ex-law partner Nicole Burdett banned from practicing for 2 years
Supplying a High: Lawmakers starting to take notice of nitrous oxide abuse
Supplying a High: Former addicts crippled by nitrous oxide crisis, call for lawmaker action
Lawrence Voisin of Houma, 53, was booked with two counts of first-degree rape Tuesday (Dec....
Houma man arrested, accused of repeatedly raping 10-year-old child