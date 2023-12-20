Supplying a High: Former addicts crippled by nitrous oxide crisis, call for lawmaker action

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nitrous oxide addiction is becoming increasingly prevalent, with manufacturers boldly expanding its reach through larger formats available in stores across communities.

A former addict fears the availability will snare more in a potentially deadly trap she only barely escaped.

“I started when I was 18 but it didn’t start getting so bad until it became so readily available and these people that are distributing it know that [consumers] are getting high with it,” she said.

“I thought it made me better in some ways - as it was destroying me. It completely dissociates you. You feel like you’re floating. You feel so euphoric from it and one’s never enough... ever.”

She has spent nearly half of her life entangled in the grip of nitrous oxide.

“It’s hippie crack for a reason. Because it’s crack. You hit it, you gotta hit another one, because it doesn’t stop,” she added.

The woman spoke to Fox 8 under the condition of anonymity in fear of retribution from a ring of addicts she once schemed with to sell nitrous oxide along the Gulf Coast.

“I was involved with distributing and making deliveries. I feel terrible about that,” she said. “But not anymore. I’ll never do that again.”

In January 2024, she left nitrous behind and has since urged others to drop the drug. She says the ease of access facilitated by the sale of large tanks, which can hold anywhere from one to three liters, has made escaping nitrous a losing battle for some.

“The big tanks have been the game-changer, and how readily that existed since 2019 on the coast. That is when it started getting really bad because they’re so... they’re available everywhere,” she explained.

She says in her 15 years of using nitrous, she’s spent at least $150,000.

“I bought out a vape store of [the tanks] and spent $1,300 and took the whole store out,” she said. “I’m talking like every day.”

Nitrous oxide is not only available at corner stores and smoke shops but is also easily purchased with credit cards.

Jenna Combel says her addiction hospitalized her for a month, unable to feel her legs.

“I would do a tank and I would go back to the place and buy another one, and then I would do it and I’d go back over and over,” Combel said.

Dr. Archie Melcher, a neurologist who treated Combel at East Jefferson General Hospital, explains that constant use of nitrous oxide depletes the body of vitamin B12, a key player in the function and development of nerve cells.

“Your body needs vitamin B12 for it to nourish the cells in the nervous system, the brain, spinal cord, the peripheral nerves, and your arms and legs,” Dr. Melcher said. “The cells suffer injury, and it may be irreversible.”

Dr. Amir Garakani, an associate professor in the Dept. of Psychiatry at Yale University who co-authored a review in the American Journal on Addictions surrounding nitrous abuse, says there is evidence that the gas creates dependency.

“The repeated use causes a euphoric high,” he explained. “And it might be due to the fact that it works on opiate receptors mildly, that has some addiction potential.”

He, too, worries that addiction potential has increased in consort with the abundant supply of large nitrous tanks.

“I think they know that people are abusing them,” Combel said. “They don’t care. They just want to make money.”

Combel’s family says she is at home, unable to walk, working to regain feeling in her feet.

The large tanks, often adorned with colorful imagery, are legally sold as whipped cream chargers in vape shops, convenience stores, and gas stations in Louisiana and Mississippi.

“That’s disgusting because that is certainly marketed toward a minor or a younger resident,” said Sen. Joe Addabbo (D-NY). “This was so prevalent in our communities, they were found on street corners and dark alleys and you would find 50 of these canisters just sitting there. That was problematic and troublesome.”

Nitrous oxide canisters are typically used to propel whipped cream, but some have used the canisters as a way to get high. However, inhaling it recreationally can cause serious, lasting health consequences. (WSAW Tom Zurawski)

Addabbo recently passed a law banning anyone under 21 from being able to purchase nitrous oxide.

“They know exactly what they’re doing and they’re not marketing toward 16-year-old bakers. No. They’re using it for the other use of nitrous oxide, the illegal use,” he said. “That’s why they’re neon colors and fancy lettering and the images.”

Despite similar laws across the country, the former addict says weak regulations surrounding nitrous oxide allow dealers to exploit legal loopholes. Dealers can sell and even deliver the gas as long as it’s being used for culinary purposes like making whipped cream.

“There’s no way you could even distribute whipped cream out of it. Come on now, like this is like, this is a big joke. Everybody knows what’s up,” she said.

Rey Trosclair has been working in restaurants for more than 30 years. He says even if he wanted to use nitrous oxide to make whipped cream, tanks holding over two or three liters are excessive.

“Who would need this ever?” he asked. “From a chef’s point of view, honestly, there is no way I would use a flavored gas ever. If there’s going to be a flavor, it’s going to be real. If we make whipped cream with strawberries, we’re going to have strawberries in the whipped cream. We’re not going to use a flavored gas. I’ve never met any chef that would use that.”

A store-bought 13oz can of whipped cream holds about 74 servings and would take about 6.5 grams of nitrous oxide to make.

The large tanks at the center of the discussion hold 2,000 grams - or about 22,792 servings of whipped cream.

Reddi Wip dairy whipped topping lies in a cooler case for sale at the Heinen's grocery store in Bainbridge Twp., Ohio on Wednesday, March 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta) (Amy Sancetta | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The appeal of nitrous oxide lies in video-game-like packaging and on-demand gratification

“I guess if they hired us to open a resort-type restaurant at Disney World or something like that, we may need that kind of amount of nitrous. I can’t see it,” Trosclair said. “I can’t see how you would ever need that at a corner store or a gas station or at a store that anybody could put their hands on easily.”

“I mean, those tanks have no place being sold to the general public. They belong in dentists’ offices and doctors’ and hospitals. They should and there should be regulation down on a state level or federal level,” Dr. Garakani said.

“We have an issue nationally,” Sen. Addabbo said. “Nitrous oxide; accessible, cheap. It’s available, it’s easy to use and I think it should have national attention.”

This former addict urges swift regulatory action, fearing without national attention, nitrous oxide addiction will persist, harming individuals and communities.

“It’s a serious problem and it’s going to continue to be a serious problem if somebody doesn’t put their foot down and do something about it,” she said.

