Temperatures begin to climb by the end of the week, storm chances for the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another chilly start this morning but we get a little warmer in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

We continue the warming trend through the rest of this week with highs above normal through Christmas, climbing towards upper 60s, and low 70s.

A wet pattern begins Friday with showers possible through Saturday.

A disturbance brings the potential for heavy rainfall on Sunday. Your Weather Authority is giving you the first alert for flooding on Christmas Eve as this system stalls over us.

Models are beginning to agree on a potential dry spell for Christmas between the storms on Sunday and rain on Tuesday, but we can’t rule out some rain at some point during the holiday at this time.

