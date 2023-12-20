BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Troy Henry’s firm emerges victorious in downtown New Orleans clean-up contract controversy

By Rob Masson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A failed bidder contested the Downtown Development District’s (DDD) decision to award a multimillion-dollar clean-up contract to Six Flags developer Troy Henry.

The DDD had been paying “Block by Block” $2.6 million annually for the past 15 years to clean up litter, remove graffiti, and touch up paint in a 160-block area in downtown New Orleans.

Concerns were voiced about disadvantaged business participation and the work was re-bid earlier this year. Block by Block lost out and the contract went to Henry’s consulting company.

Henry is a former mayoral candidate who recently won a bid to redevelop the abandoned Six Flags site in New Orleans East.

A selection committee found that Henry’s clean-up bid was the strongest.

Charles Rice, who represents Fulcrum Enterprises, one of five failed bidders, claims the process was flawed and filed suit seeking an injunction to stop the contract from changing hands.

“The proposals and the winning bidder were incomplete and I believe a contractor’s license is required,” said Rice. “The way they went about this process didn’t pass the smell test.”

The DDD defended its selection, stating that Block by Block never held such a license due to their focus on clean-up and touch-up painting rather than construction.

Chief Civil Court Judge Monique Barial upheld the DDD’s choice, ruling that a contractor’s license was not necessary.

Block by Block says they committed more manpower to downtown cleanup than Henry’s company proposes. However, the company’s president, Blair McBride, says they have no intentions of filing a lawsuit to challenge the selection process.

“We are going to walk away a disappointed vendor, but we definitely question the decision and the winner’s deployment plan,” said McBride.

In less than two weeks, New Orleans will host New Year’s Eve revelers and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Mardi Gras, arguably the largest endeavor for downtown clean-up crews, is right around the corner.

“It doesn’t help out that we’re 11 days out now and the goal of being here is so we don’t interrupt getting the cleaning done uninterrupted,” said Charles Zimmer, the attorney for Henry Consulting.

Despite the brief timeframe, Troy Henry Consulting assures readiness for upcoming events.

“They are spending up now getting workers in place and hopefully there will be no drop off in between,” said Zimmer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office fails to verify Dean Kelly's passport condition
OPSO maintains Dean Kelly was properly released, protocols followed
Artist's rendering of Five O Fore Golf
Following pricey, crime-driven setback, Five O Fore Golf eyes late-2024 opening
Southwest flight strikes bird, returns to New Orleans; passengers rebooked
Five O Fore Golf construction in full swing following pricey, crime driven setback
Five O Fore Golf construction in full swing following pricey, crime driven setback