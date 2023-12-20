Warming temperatures through the holidays with weekend rain likely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ll continue our warming trend for the next several days which means Christmas will be above average this year. But that warming comes with abundant rain chances over the weekend.

Thursday will be dry and mild as highs return to the mid 60s - which is average for this time of year. Friday will be mainly dry with the exception of an isolated shower. Highs return to the mid to upper 60s.

Look for scattered showers to be on the increase for Saturday but the higher rain threat arrives Saturday night which could linger into Christmas Day. Sunday, Christmas Eve, looks to be the rainiest day in the forecast. This is your First Alert for the potential for flooding. We’re already under a slight risk for flooding (level 2 out of 4). Lingering rain and storms will need to be watched as it may add up quickly through the day.

Showers and storms could linger into Christmas. Being this far out, there’s uncertainly on timing. But I’d keep the umbrella handy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.