BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2023 Lighting of the Bonfires rescheduled due to inclement weather

Annual Lighting of the Bonfires returns for 2021 holiday season
(tcw-wvue)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVER PARISHES, La. (WAFB) - An annual holiday tradition has been rescheduled.

Due to an inclement weather forecast for Christmas Eve, the Lighting of the Bonfires event has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

A unified decision was made in conjunction with St. James Parish Officials, St. John Parish Officials, the Town of Lutcher, the Town of Gramercy, the St. James Parish Volunteer Fire Department, the St. John Parish Fire Department, St. James Sheriff Office, St. John Sheriff Office, and the Pontchartrain Levee Board.

Parish President Pete Dufresne said, “Rescheduling the lighting of the bonfires is a hard decision, but our citizen’s and visitor’s safety is of the highest importance to each of our offices. What’s important to remember is that while the date may have changed, we still have the opportunity to gather with family and friends to celebrate Christmas and honor our cherished tradition.”

Current forecasts show 85-90% chance of rain on Sunday, Dec. 24, with the heaviest rain around the time of lighting. However, the wind and weather forecast will be favorable on Saturday, Dec. 23, which will allow the much-loved tradition to continue while keeping everyone’s safety in mind.

“Rescheduling the lighting of the bonfires will help ensure a fun and safe event for all and ensure Papa Noel can find his way to the River Parishes before Christmas”, said Parish President Hotard.

St. James Parish contraflow will be implemented at 6:30 p.m. and St. John Parish contraflow will be implemented at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
Stream news and weather 24/7
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

FILE - Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif., on ...
Finances, not crime, steer Dick Clark’s NYE celebration away from New Orleans
2020 Festival of the Bonfires canceled due to pandemic
River parishes bonfire lighting recheduled over weather concerns
Finances, not crime, steer Rockin’ Eve celebration away from New Orleans
Finances, not crime, steer Rockin’ Eve celebration away from New Orleans
On the scene, responders say they found flames and smoke coming out of the roof of the J....
Flames damage roof of Ponchatoula restaurant
Overnight fire at Ponchatoula events center