BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

American Idol contestant, Louisiana native Jovin Webb signs with blues powerhouse Blind Pig Records

Louisiana singing sensation Jovin Webb has officially inked a deal with the legendary Blind...
Louisiana singing sensation Jovin Webb has officially inked a deal with the legendary Blind Pig Records.(Blind Pig Records)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana singing sensation Jovin Webb has officially inked a deal with the legendary Blind Pig Records.

The soulful Baton Rouge native’s meteoric rise to prominence began in 2020 with his performances on American Idol, amassing a devoted following of tens of thousands on various social media platforms.

Blind Pig Records is an independent blues label based in Chicago, Illinois. Established in 1977, it has been a notable platform for various blues and roots music artists. The label has released albums by influential musicians such as Magic Slim, Otis Rush, and James Cotton. Blind Pig Records has played a significant role in preserving and promoting blues music, contributing to the genre’s legacy.

Webb’s gritty vocals, dynamic style, and captivating stage presence are poised to catapult him into the realm of the world’s most exciting blues and roots artists.

“Jovin’s music radiates soulful Louisiana blues, and his combination of passion, talent, and heart is contagious. We’re extremely excited to welcome him to the label and look forward to supporting his growth as an artist, writer, and performer,” said Jeff Schroedl of Blind Pig Records.

Webb’s musical journey began in the gospel band of his local Baptist church, where he played drums as a young boy.

“I’ve waited all my life for this opportunity and am honored to team up with Blind Pig. This is just the beginning, and I’m looking forward to many years of creating and sharing music with y’all,” Webb remarked.

Lionel Richie, after hearing Webb for the first time said, “This is what barbecue sauce sounds like,” and country music star Luke Bryan commented, “I could sit and drink a lot of bourbon listening to that voice.”

Webb is a multi-instrumentalist, proficient in harmonica, guitar, and piano. With plans set for recording to commence in early 2024, fans can anticipate the release of his debut album under the multi-record deal later in the year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
Stream news and weather 24/7
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Lake Charles native tours the world with Beyoncè
Lake Charles native tours the world with Beyoncè
Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.
Hulk Hogan baptized at Florida church, embraces faith in 'greatest day' of his life
Beyoncé Performing during her 'Renaissance World Tour'
Controversy arises over alleged artwork imitation in Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
Rapper 50 Cent attends an NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana...
50 Cent celebrates approval of G-Unit production studio in Shreveport