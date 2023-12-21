Finances, not crime, steer Dick Clark’s NYE celebration away from New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora usher in 2024 on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from New York City’s Times Square on Dec. 31, there will be no celebration from New Orleans.

The “Rockin’ Eve” has used New Orleans as a satellite celebration location since 2017. New Orleans tourism leaders say the party will not return when the ball drops to ring in 2024.

In years past, tourism, city, and state officials, and other groups sought financial subsidies to support the production of performances from the likes of Billy Porter, Big Freedia, Imagine Dragons, Usher, and Sheryl Crow.

The decision to relocate the show this year caused some to speculate that Rockin’ Eve abandoned the Big Easy due to crime concerns.

Gov.-elect Jeff Landry said such concerns are the “sad reality” of New Orleans.

“No one feels safe,” Landry posted, looking ahead to his proposed special legislative session.

This is the sad reality of the city of New Orleans right now. No one feels safe. I look forward to holding our special session on crime and bringing back law and order to our streets. pic.twitter.com/e7LwKw9FdD — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) December 20, 2023

Contrary to such speculations, officials say several of the groups, including New Orleans and Company, decided to invest their money elsewhere.

President and CEO Walt Leger says that approximately $500,000, out of the nearly $1.5 million used to fund the production, would have been contributed by New Orleans and Company.

“We made that investment for a number of years and we’re happy to have them but at this point, it’s just something sort of we’re moving in a different direction,” Leger said.

