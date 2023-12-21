BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Finances, not crime, steer Dick Clark’s NYE celebration away from New Orleans

Dick Clark’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” has used New Orleans as a satellite celebration location since 2017.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora usher in 2024 on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from New York City’s Times Square on Dec. 31, there will be no celebration from New Orleans.

The “Rockin’ Eve” has used New Orleans as a satellite celebration location since 2017. New Orleans tourism leaders say the party will not return when the ball drops to ring in 2024.

In years past, tourism, city, and state officials, and other groups sought financial subsidies to support the production of performances from the likes of Billy Porter, Big Freedia, Imagine Dragons, Usher, and Sheryl Crow.

The decision to relocate the show this year caused some to speculate that Rockin’ Eve abandoned the Big Easy due to crime concerns.

Gov.-elect Jeff Landry said such concerns are the “sad reality” of New Orleans.

“No one feels safe,” Landry posted, looking ahead to his proposed special legislative session.

Contrary to such speculations, officials say several of the groups, including New Orleans and Company, decided to invest their money elsewhere.

President and CEO Walt Leger says that approximately $500,000, out of the nearly $1.5 million used to fund the production, would have been contributed by New Orleans and Company.

“We made that investment for a number of years and we’re happy to have them but at this point, it’s just something sort of we’re moving in a different direction,” Leger said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
Stream news and weather 24/7
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

2020 Festival of the Bonfires canceled due to pandemic
River parishes bonfire lighting recheduled over weather concerns
Blue Angels preview March 2024 show in Belle Chasse
Blue Angels preview March 2024 show in Belle Chasse
Carnival season means King Cake
Somebody said you’re not supposed to eat king cake until Jan. 6
Dogs and cats from South Louisiana shelters were put on a flight Monday (Dec. 18) morning to...
60 pets flown from New Orleans to find new homes in Wisconsin