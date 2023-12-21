BBB Accredited Business
Flames damage roof of Ponchatoula restaurant

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Just before midnight Wednesday (Dec. 21), responders rushed to the scene of a reported commercial fire in Ponchatoula.

On the scene, responders say they found flames and smoke coming out of the roof of the J. Rucker’s House of Soul Restaurant & Events Center on North Baronne Street.

Firefighters say they were able to keep the fire to a confined area of the building without it spreading.

No injuries were reported.

