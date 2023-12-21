Flu, COVID, RSV cases at very high levels in Louisiana according to CDC data

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new concern from health leaders as Louisiana sees very high levels of respiratory illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Louisiana is one of two states with very high levels of respiratory illnesses.

Numbers show hospitalizations for flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are on the rise during this holiday season.

The CDC director says it’s important to know who you are going to visit to lower your risk and protect yourself.

“Are they over 65? Did they have medical conditions because the more risk folks are at, the more layers of protection you want to add. So, things like of course washing your hands, but gathering outside, opening a window, wearing masks. These are all options people can layer on and particularly if you’re at higher risk, you want to take more precautions,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, CDC Director.

It’s also recommended that you stay home if you don’t feel well and get tested so you can get treated.

