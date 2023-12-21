High-speed rollover crash kills one 18-year-old, injures another in Loranger, deputies say

LORANGER, La. (WVUE) - A single-vehicle rollover crash claimed the life of one teenager and critically injured another in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Landon Prokop, of Independence, was driving a 2006 Nissan 350 northbound on Easley Road around 9 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 20.

For reasons unknown, Prokop’s vehicle entered the gravel section of Easley Road Extension, where it traveled several hundred yards before it flipped multiple times. Both he and an 18-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office believes speed was a factor.

Deputies say Prokop sustained fatal injuries and his passenger, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The severity of the damage and the occupants’ status make it unclear whether seatbelts were in use.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.