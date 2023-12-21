Louisiana Tech stabbing suspect indicted on four charges, pleads not guilty

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Tech University stabbing suspect, Jacoby Johnson, was indicted by a judge on three charges of attempted second-degree murder and one charge of second-degree murder, according to Lincoln Parish court documents. Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charges, reserving his right to trial by jury.

Johnson’s indictment comes after what officials say was a random stabbing attack on Louisiana Tech’s campus on Nov. 13, in which three victims were wounded and one victim killed.

RELATED CONTENT: Ruston community mourns loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of Louisiana Tech stabbings

According to court documents, Lincoln Parish Public Defender Kia Richardson requested a reasonable bond for Johnson due to a supposedly clean record. However, assistant District Attorney Lewis Jones said Johnson was previously convicted of possession of marijuana in March 2023 and requested he be held without bond due to being a threat to the community.

The indictment and bond hearing was conducted over Zoom by third district Judge Thomas W. Rogers, who issued a warrant for probable cause. Johnson continues to be held without bond at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and will face a sanity hearing conducted by doctors Charles Vosburg and Clay Kelly at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23.

Judges Thomas Rogers and Monique Clement removed themselves from the case as one of the victims, Cynthia Woodard, is a retired judge who served under the same districts as Rogers and Clement. Retired Justice Chet D. Traylor is assigned as judge ad hoc, which is a judge appointed for a specific case or period only, because of these conflicts of interest.

Judith Hampton with Hampton Law Firm in Farmerville will represent Johnson through the rest of the trial.

According to court documents, Johnson told investigators his attacks were not planned. Johnson said he had been under stress from school and was walking around when he “snapped.”

After Johnson attacked the four victims outside of the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center, he headed to the on-campus cafe with plans to eat and potentially attack more people, according to investigators.

Johnson was arrested just moments after the attack happened.

The university responded by offering condolences to the victims as well as counseling services to students, faculty, and staff. University students also responded by offering letters and condolences as well as hosting a candle-light vigil.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.