Local Veterans First: St. Charles Parish soldier surprises daughter after 9-month deployment

By Lauren McCoy
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - There is an undeniable bond between a mother and daughter, and that is certainly the case with Ralea and Harlem Scott.

“The majority of my military career she’s kind of been there, even coming to drill sometimes on Sundays,” said Scott. “She has been to the family days. She was with me when I was an MP. She’s kind of had her nose very deep in what I do.”

Ralea is a 10-year veteran with the U.S. Army National Guard, a corrections officer for the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as a single mother to 8-year-old Harlem. Ralea said leaving her daughter for military duties, out-of-town, is never easy.

“She’s with my mom and my grandmother a majority of the time,” Scott explained.

However, Ralea’s latest trip to Jordan and Kuwait was especially difficult; a nine-month deployment that seemed to last forever.

“Being the first time that we’ve had to be a part for that long, counting the days made it seem longer in my opinion. It just wasn’t enough for me,” Scott said.

However, that wait ended unexpectedly for Harlem, thanks to some help from the St. Charles Parish Public School System and Harlem’s teacher Taylor Norfleet.

“Our principal at Allemands Elementary, Ms. Scott reached out to her, let her know that she was in town and wanted to do a special homecoming for Harlem,” Norfleet explained. “We were so excited to do that because she’s been waiting for her mom to come home.”

A field trip to the Lafon Art Center turned into a surprise of a lifetime for the Allemands Elementary second grader.

“I haven’t heard her voice in person in 9 months. So, initially, when I first heard her say her name, I started balling,” Scott recounted.

St. Charles Parish Soldier Ralea Scott Returns Home, Surprises Daughter After 9-Month Deployment
(WVUE)

Ralea said during the time she has been away, Harlem grew up so fast.

“It was kind of a culture shock for me because it’s like, in my mind, she’s my little toddler baby still in pampers and watching her become her own little adult,” Scott said. “She’s into girly things. She likes to do her edges now, and it’s like she doesn’t really need my assistance now, and I don’t really know how to process the independence.”

Now, these two have a lot of catching up to do... like a belated birthday celebration for Harlem and getting that list ready for Santa.

However, for Ralea, she said she has all she needs, now that she is home for the holidays.

