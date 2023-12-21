BBB Accredited Business
Mayor Cantrell’s chief of staff has law license suspended

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Chief of Staff, Clifton Davis, has been hit with a one-year suspension of his law license, according to a Louisiana Supreme Court ruling filed on Dec. 19.

The suspension stems from professional misconduct allegations during Davis’ time as a private practice lawyer.

The Louisiana Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC) filed charges against Davis in February, alleging misuse of client funds for personal expenses, including a Hulu subscription, and for practicing law without a valid license dating back to 2018.

As part of the suspension agreement, Davis admitted as charged to eight violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct, including mishandling client funds and engaging in “dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.”

“Clifton Davis remains a trusted and loyal advisor and will continue to perform the duties of Chief of Staff moving forward,” Cantrell said in a statement Thursday.

Davis’ 366-day suspension began on Dec. 19.

