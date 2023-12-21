New Orleans Ballet Theatre (NOBT) - The Nutcracker

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA NOW) -

For the next five nights, Lisa Keller-MacCurdy, executive director of the New Orleans Ballet Theatre, has invited your eyes to dance among her ballet in the historic Orpheum Theatre!

Since opening last Friday, the city has been swept away with the ever changing, ever graceful production.

Building on the solid traditional foundation of a century-old play, MacCurdy imbues old life with new artistic sparks--both unexpected and warmly inviting.

With over 6 months of preparation, 120 children, trainees, and professionals--NOBT’s immersive invitation this holiday season extends to all peoples and schedules.

As NOBT performers speak to you beyond language with their legs, you find yourself dancing farther into the story. Hurry now, there are only a few invitations and tickets remaining! Come out to see this holiday classic and give yourself the gift of a memory well-earned.

