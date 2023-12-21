BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans Ballet Theatre (NOBT) - The Nutcracker

Traditional Play Infused With New Artistic Life!
New Orleans Ballet Theatre (NOBT) - The Nutcracker
By Justin Faciane
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA NOW) -

For the next five nights, Lisa Keller-MacCurdy, executive director of the New Orleans Ballet Theatre, has invited your eyes to dance among her ballet in the historic Orpheum Theatre! Visit NOBT.ORG

Lisa Keller MacCurdy
Since opening last Friday, the city has been swept away with the ever changing, ever graceful production. Visit NOBT.ORG

NOBT
Building on the solid traditional foundation of a century-old play, MacCurdy imbues old life with new artistic sparks--both unexpected and warmly inviting. Visit NOBT.ORG

NOBT
With over 6 months of preparation, 120 children, trainees, and professionals--NOBT’s immersive invitation this holiday season extends to all peoples and schedules.

NOBT
NOBT
As NOBT performers speak to you beyond language with their legs, you find yourself dancing farther into the story. Hurry now, there are only a few invitations and tickets remaining! Come out to see this holiday classic and give yourself the gift of a memory well-earned. Visit NOBT.ORG

