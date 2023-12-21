OPSO maintains Dean Kelly was properly released, protocols followed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that convicted sex offender and former model Dean Kelly does not have a passport, but that condition of his bond was not verified until FOX 8 began asking questions.

OPSO is standing by its initial statement saying it was not OPSO’s responsibility to collect Dean Kelly’s passport despite a judge’s order as a condition of bond. After FOX 8 started asking questions, OPSO investigators verified Wednesday afternoon that Kelly’s passport expired in 2016, and he does not have a new one.

“The Sheriff’s Office is responsible for enforcing the orders of the court,” said Rafael Goyeneche, President of the Metropolitan Crime Commission. “The judge had set bail in this case as a condition, require that he surrender the passport. What the Sheriff’s Office should have done before he was released is verify if he had a passport or not.”

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said OPSO spoke with Magistrate Commissioner Jay Daniels, who reiterated that the defendant, Dean Kelly, must surrender his passport to the court. The Sheriff’s Office maintains that Kelly was appropriately released on an ankle monitor on Tuesday.

“The Sheriff is the end keeper,” Goyeneche said. “The Sheriff is holding that offender in pretrial custody and the Sheriff’s Office is responsible for enforcing the orders of the court.”

The Metropolitan Crime Commission believes verifying conditions of bond before release is imperative to public safety.

Goyeneche said, “Every mistake that they make with respect to prematurely or inappropriately releasing violent offenders and are not complying with the court imposed conditions of release, any time they do that they’re impacting public safety by putting victims and witnesses in jeopardy.”

OPSO said there are protocols in place to ensure conditions are met before release with an established internal system of checks and balances.

FOX 8 reached out to Magistrate Commissioner Peter Hamilton for clarity on his order to see who is responsible for collecting passports if it is a condition of bond. So far, we have not heard back.

Kelly is currently facing multiple charges, including attempted third-degree rape, sexual battery, and failure to register and notify as a sex offender. He was arrested December 7.

Kelly was released from custody in June of 2022 after serving 10 years in prison for sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and a murder-for-hire plot to kill one of his victims as well as former Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, Orleans DA Jason Williams, and Criminal Court District Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier.

In 2005, police say Kelly lured three young women to his home in Uptown, posing as a talent scout. Initially jailed on suspicion of raping the three women, Kelly pleaded guilty in Sept. 2013 to two counts of sexual battery and one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

In June 2014, Kelly violated the terms of his probation by using a social media account and failing to register some of his phones with the sexual offender registry.

Wednesday afternoon Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson released the following statement:

As the Sheriff of Orleans Parish, I want to set the record straight and refute false information that has been put out to our community by people seeking to benefit financially from the criminal justice system. In recent weeks, there have been questions raised by the media and other stakeholders about OPSO protocols related to the proper release of those in custody. I want to reaffirm our commitment to maintaining the safety of everyone in our community. I also want to take a moment to update the public on our efforts to ensure the safety of our community as we release individuals from custody.

I want to assure you that our dedicated staff goes above and beyond to confirm that court orders are followed accurately. Our staff takes extra precautions to follow existing protocols put in place to establish an internal system of checks and balances because we know the possible ramifications if not done so.

Regarding the release of Dean Kelly on December 19, OPSO acted according to the bail condition of the court orders entered into the record on December 8 and December 18 and also found in the Docket Master. It clearly states, “IF THE DEFENDANT MAKES BOND, HE MUST BE RELEASED ON A GPS ANKLE MONITOR.” It goes on to say, “THE DEFENDANT MUST TURN OVER HIS PASSPORT TO THE COURT IF HE MAKES BOND.” The defendant did make a bond and was appropriately released on an ankle monitor on Tuesday.

It must be noted that OPSO is not responsible for collecting a passport on behalf of the court. OPSO is only responsible for the property an individual has on their person when arrested. The defendant in question did not have a passport with him when he entered our custody, and at no time did OPSO have the authority to require the defendant to turn over a passport to OPSO or our staff.

To confirm that OPSO staff did as they are expected, we have spoken directly to a Magistrate Judge who reiterated that the defendant must surrender his passport to the court if he makes a bond. It is not OPSO’s responsibility to confiscate it.

Furthermore, in exercising due diligence, notwithstanding our lack of obligation regarding this matter, OPSO investigators have verified that the defendant does not have a valid passport and his last valid passport expired in October 2016.

While some may look to cause confusion and discredit the hard work of the staff here at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, I, as Sheriff, applaud our staff for their long-standing commitment to doing the meticulous and labor-intensive work that is required of them. They show up daily without complaint to ensure that we carry out our mission to provide community safety and service to the people of Orleans parish, and nothing will deter us from doing so.

