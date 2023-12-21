Perfect Match: Pastor’s prayer answered with life-saving kidney transplant

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - In Pastor David Gonzalez’s home, everything starts with a prayer.

Usually, he prays for the safety of his family and the success of his friends, but this year he made his biggest prayer request of all.

In the summer of 2020, Celebration Church’s pastor faced a life-altering diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a rare and incurable blood cancer.

“I didn’t even hear, ‘He has cancer.’ I just heard, ‘You’re going to die.’ That’s the only thing my mind could comprehend,” Gonzalez said.

His battle included intense treatment; chemotherapy, stem cell transplant, dialysis, and the daunting prospect of needing a new kidney.

For two years, Gonzalez completed dialysis treatment 10 hours every day.

“I told my wife, ‘I have no more fight left in me. I’m done. I’m just ready,” he said.

A good friend and fellow pastor at Celebration Church encouraged Gonzalez to hold on just a little while longer. Once again, Gonzalez turned to prayer.

“My prayer request was, ‘Lord, if it’s possible, I sure would love a new kidney. Somehow, either wake the ones I’ve got up through miraculousness or provide just one for me,’” he said.

With upwards of 80,000 patients needing a kidney transplant, Gonzalez was looking at up to 10 years of waiting.

His wife Jennifer posted a message to Facebook, asking her friends and family to see if they could be a match as a living donor. It was shared nearly 600 times.

“And the Lord answered my prayer,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez’s plea for a kidney reached Chris Stall, who lived two blocks away.

“I’m reading through the story and the first thing that catches my attention is that he’s got cancer, which my dad passed away last year of cancer and so it touched me there immediately,” Stall said. “A few lines later I get to the point that he’s got three children, and I know that if anybody could have done anything to save my dad I would have wanted them to try.”

Drawn to Gonzalez’s story, Stall, motivated by personal loss, stepped forward as a potential living donor.

“I’ve always said I’ve got the good blood,” Stall said. “I’m O-negative so I can match with anybody.”

The journey towards the kidney transplant stalled when elevated potassium levels delayed the initial surgery.

“High potassium is a major problem for patients with kidney failure. So, it had to be addressed before he could be safely put under anesthesia,” said Dr. Catherine Staffeld Coit, Ochsner kidney transplant medical director. “It happens often enough that we have a lot of experience with it.”

However, determination prevailed, and on December 1, 2023, the successful transplant took place.

“Any bump in the road where I thought, you know, ‘are you making the right decision here?’ It was immediate that I got a sign from my dad, that I definitely knew was from my dad, to keep going and to do it,” Stall said. “I know he would be proud of me and be more overjoyed than anyone out here.”

Words aren’t enough for Gonzales.

“You’ve already been adopted into our family. You’ll always be a part of it,” he told Stall. “I love you like a brother, and I look forward to many, many years sharing the story - not only together but to other people as well.”

They joke like brothers, making each other laugh even though it hurts fresh incisions. Still, they are healing well.

“Everybody keeps asking me, ‘How are you feeling after surgery?’” Stall said. “My answer is constantly I feel like a million bucks. I would have never imagined it would feel this good to give.”

With a lot to be grateful for this Christmas, Gonzales and Stall are walking into the new year celebrating the gift of life.

“I didn’t go through all of this to just function. Obviously, there was a purpose and things I learned through this trial... this testing,” Gonzalez said. “It’s made me a better person. It’s made me a better husband. It’s made me a better pastor. It’s made me a better friend. I’ll never, never take for granted the things I went through or the gift that was given to me.”

For more information on living organ donation, visit organdonor.gov.

