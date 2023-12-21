BBB Accredited Business
River parishes bonfire lighting recheduled over weather concerns

2020 Festival of the Bonfires canceled due to pandemic
Festival of the Bonfires(tcw-wvue)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In response to the heavy rain forecast for Christmas Eve, the annual Lighting of the Bonfires along the Mississippi River levee has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

A slow-moving front is poised to bring a high rain threat to the area Sunday. Fox 8 Meteorologist Zack Fradells says a widespread 1-3″ rainfall event is likely with some spots seeing more than that.

More: Watching for a heavy rain threat on Christmas Eve

Christmas Countdown
Christmas Countdown(Source: FOX 8 Weather)

The Bonfire Lighting is a cherished tradition in the River Parishes of Louisiana, particularly in St. James and St. John Parishes.

“Rescheduling the lighting of the bonfires is a hard decision, but our citizen’s and visitor’s safety is of the highest importance to each of our offices. What’s important to remember is that while the date may have changed, we still have the opportunity to gather with family and friends to celebrate Christmas and honor our cherished tradition,” Parish President Pete Dufresne said.

“Rescheduling the lighting of the bonfires will help ensure a fun and safe event for all and ensure Papa Noel can find his way to the River Parishes before Christmas”, said Parish President Jaclyn Hotard.

The event typically takes place on Christmas Eve and involves the lighting of large, specially constructed bonfires along the Mississippi River levee. The bonfires are arranged in various shapes and designs, creating a spectacular and festive display.

The tradition is deeply rooted in the area’s cultural heritage and is believed to date back to the early 19th century. The bonfires not only serve as a symbolic way to light the path for Papa Noel (Santa Claus) as he travels along the river but also provide a visually stunning celebration for locals and visitors alike.

