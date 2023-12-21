Thieves steal $6,500 worth of goods from St. Bernard woman’s car after holiday shopping in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a matter of minutes, a St. Bernard Parish woman had $6,500 worth of goods stolen out of her car in New Orleans after spending the day Christmas shopping on Monday.

The goods included a Louis Vuitton designer bag from the store in Canal Place.

Fox 8 is not identifying the woman, who said she hopes what happened to her serves as a wakeup call as people complete their last-minute holiday shopping.

“I couldn’t believe it, when I walked up to the car the window was broken and everything out my center console was on my driver’s seat,” she said.

After leaving Canal Place with her husband, she said she drove up to Harrison Avenue in Lakeview to dine at Velvet Cactus.

“We left Canal Place, trucked it to Harrison, parked to go eat at Velvet Cactus and came out an hour later to a broken window and all my belongings that I purchased gone,” she said. “Was I followed? Was I just in the wrong place at the wrong time? But the detectives are actually very impressive and started working the case quick, called me first thing Tuesday morning.”

Data from NOPD calls for service shows NOPD has received more than 4,000 reports of car burglaries since the start of this year.

“When you walk to the vehicle, don’t put your bags in the back seat, anywhere they’re visible from outside the vehicle. Pop your trunk, put your bags inside your trunk,” said Chad Perez, CEO and Founder of Pinnacle Security, a private security firm serving several neighborhoods in New Orleans.

“Car burglaries are simply crimes of opportunity. Criminals are looking for an easy way in to retrieve items they may want to sell, may want to keep,” Perez said. “Don’t leave items lying on a seat, lying on a floorboard. If you think they may be in view, put them in your trunk or bring them home.”

The NOPD said in a statement:

The NOPD always advises citizens not to leave valuables of any kind in their vehicles, if possible. This is particularly true during the Christmas season, when burglars may be targeting vehicles of those shopping for Christmas gifts. If items must be left inside of a vehicle, it is recommended that they are left in a secure non-visible location such as a trunk or other storage area. Additionally, it is also advised that drivers park their vehicles in a secure, well-lit location and to secure their vehicles via locks and alarm systems. If you find yourself to be a victim of a vehicle burglary, please call the NOPD’s non-emergency line at 504-821-2222 to file a police report.

If a citizen believes they are being followed by a suspicious subject, they are urged not to relocate to their residence nor to take their usual route home. It is recommended that they call police and relocate to another safe location, such as a police station. When reporting the incident, it is recommended to provide a detailed description of the suspicious person or vehicle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.