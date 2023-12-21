Three Pelicans starters listed as ‘questionable’ with non-Covid illness at Cleveland

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Winter has officially begun and, unfortunately for the Pelicans, bugs are going around.

Three Pelicans (16-12) starters are officially listed as “questionable” ahead of their road matchup against Cleveland (16-12) on Thursday (Dec. 21) night with a non-Coivd illness.

Zion Williamson was listed as questionable before Tuesday’s 115-113 home loss to Memphis but still played for 25 minutes, scoring 13 points plus 3 rebounds and 4 assists. Zion is back on Thursday’s medical report with the same illness.

The two new names added to the list are Herb Jones and center Jonas Valanciunas, who has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Backup center Cody Zeller is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Three Pelicans are listed as out for Thursday. Guard Kira Lewis Jr. is on a G-League assignment. Larry Nance Jr. remains out with a right rib fracture and 3-point specialist Matt Ryan is still in recovery from elbow surgery.

