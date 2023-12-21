Warmer temps with a Christmas Eve soaking on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You’ll notice a different feel in the coming days as the weather pattern is shifting and bringing with it a stormy pattern for part of the holiday weekend.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers as highs warm to the upper 60s. We’ll see a similar forecast for Saturday with highs returning to the upper 60s and a breezy southeasterly wind.

The much-anticipated rain will arrive Saturday night and should linger all day Sunday into early Christmas morning. Expect soaking rain with the possibility of street flooding from heavy rainfall rates at times. While we are still several days out, models are hinting at around 1″-3″ of rainfall but as always with any weather system, we get better data the closer we are - so stay tuned!

Most of the rain will be out by Christmas morning. We may even get a chance at sun in the afternoon which could rise out temperatures to upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

