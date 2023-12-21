Watching for a heavy rain threat on Christmas Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The transition from sunny and cool conditions is set to happen as clouds will be on the increase today along with a slightly warmer feel.

Our winds are shifting directions which will allow for the Gulf of Mexico to start feeding in some moisture. This will lead to more clouds and eventually rain chances as we get closer to the weekend. I’m expecting a few passing showers in the forecast as early as Friday. Highs into the weekend will remain in the 60s.

The big weather story is what happens on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day as a slow moving front is poised to bring us a high rain threat. Most models agree that it’s going to rain across the entire area on Christmas Eve but exactly how much is the question? A slow moving front typically leads to a heavy rain risk and this set up looks no different. As we get closer to the event, we’ll be able to fine tune the forecast and the expected rainfall totals. For now, it looks like a widespread 1-3″ is likely with some spots seeing more than that. Stay aware of the upcoming forecast!

Eventually this front will sweep through next week leading to cooler temps and an end to the rain chances.

