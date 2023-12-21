WVUE Fox 8 is moving to a new building

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE-TV FOX 8 has acquired a new building along the Pontchartrain Expressway for the station’s future home.

For more than 50 years, FOX 8 has delivered the news to the greater New Orleans region from the edge of Xavier University in Mid-City.

On Thurs., Dec. 21, WVUE-TV Vice President and General Manager Mikel Schaefer announced a multi-million dollar deal to acquire new property. The station is also thrilled to announce that Xavier University acquired FOX 8′s current facility on S. Norman C. Francis Parkway.

After months of negotiations, FOX 8 purchased a 9-year-old building at the intersection of Pontchartrain Expressway and Broad Street.

The highly visible spot, which housed WLAE and the Pontchartrain Housing Corporation, will give FOX 8 a more modern platform to bring its viewers the news, weather, and sports they depend on.

WVUE-TV will invest considerable resources over the next several months to create a state-of-the-art digital television media center at 3900 Howard Avenue.

“It was important for us to be in Orleans Parish,” said Schaefer. “We are here for everyone and it is good for us to have a space we grow into and modernize.”

“Not only do we benefit, but this is a great benefit to New Orleans,” said Xavier University President Reynold Verret, Ph.D. “The partnerships we have with FOX 8, the partnerships we have throughout the city are the basis for our success. These partnerships are essential to us because we’re not just doing this alone. This is common work to help the young people of New Orleans and the nation as well.”

The move will give Xavier room to handle growing enrollment and expansion of programs.

FOX 8′s new location will be closer to City Hall, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Superdome.

The station aims to be operating from the new facility when the City and people of New Orleans host Super Bowl LIX in early February 2025, which will also be broadcast on WVUE-TV.

With expanded space and new technology, FOX 8′s new home will allow the station and its dedicated staff to enhance their award-winning service to the local community, expand the station’s reach, and deliver even more compelling content to loyal viewers while remaining true to its Local First brand.

“WVUE FOX 8 is proud to make a significant investment in the community that we love and serve,” said Schaefer. “We are also thrilled that our neighbors at Xavier University will be able to utilize this real estate in new ways to further their own growth and development. Together, our move to a new site and our sale of the current building to Xavier benefits WVUE and its viewers, Xavier and its mission, and the entire New Orleans community.”

“For the past 9 years, 3900 Howard Ave. was a great facility for the home offices of the Pontchartrain Housing Corporation,” said Ron Yager, President of the Pontchartrain Housing Corporation. “We look forward to our next chapter knowing that the building will be in good hands with the fine folks at WVUE and Gray Television.”

