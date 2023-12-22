After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Rams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Wasted opportunity

With a chance to take a clear hold of their playoff future and change the narrative on this season, the Saints instead laid an egg in LA.

I don’t have to tell you to not be fooled by the final score. You already know the Rams dominated the Saints in all facets despite the late run that made the score, 30-22.

What a waste of an opportunity in what’s slowly becoming a tease of a season that just has the inevitable feel of a team that’s close and yet so far away.

Both the Saints and Rams came into the game with identical 7-7 records. But as we saw, despite that similarity, those two teams couldn’t be more different.

One looked like a team peaking at the right time and will make a run in the postseason. The other looked like a team that benefitted from an incredibly soft schedule and plays in the worst division in football.

Take Two: Where the game was lost

At the 1:04 mark of the second quarter, the score was 10-7, and the Saints were driving. They had just stopped the Rams on defense and had crossed midfield with a chance to add points before halftime.

On third and five, Chris Olave motioned into the backfield and ran an option route. The play opened up beautifully, but when Derek Carr threw him the ball Olave couldn’t come down with it. It appeared Olave got his foot caught in the turf out of his break, and the ball may have been thrown a little too hard for that distance. Still, Olave should have had it.

On the next play, the Saints went for it on 4th & 5. Carr missed on his pass to Juwan Johnson to give the ball back to the Rams. Matt Stafford and that offense would score five plays later to go up 17-7 at the break.

It would be the first of 20 straight points for the Rams. They opened the third quarter with a field goal, then scored a touchdown , then added another field goal to go up 30-7 at the 12:44 mark of the fourth quarter.

In a span of 18:22, the Saints went from having all the momentum to essentially losing the game.

Take Three: Questionable 4th down decision

Let’s take a closer look at that questionable fourth down call. Dennis Allen said they went into the game wanting to be aggressive. That made sense considering the offense they were facing. That’s also why the fourth down call that resulted in a Carr sack earlier in the game was not the issue.

But to go for it with less than a minute left in the second quarter, near midfield when the Rams got the ball back to start the second half was not the right decision.

A punt there would have put the Rams back at their own 20 at worst, likely farther inside their own 10, with less than a minute left.

There’s a strong chance in that scenario, the Saints would have gone into the locker room down three. Instead, the Rams got the ball near midfield and added seven more.

As we noted, this was the start of the onslaught and put them in a hole they could not recover from.

Take Four: Line of scrimmage disparity

It didn’t take long to see just how striking the difference of line play was on both sides of the ball. The Rams controlled the trenches all night.

When the Saints were on offense, the Rams were able to generate a consistent pass rush and essentially made their ground game obsolete.

On the flip side, the Saints defensive line didn’t do anything to make life uncomfortable for Stafford. Their pass rush was non-existent, while Kyren Williams sliced through the Saints defense at will on the ground.

The disparity was alarming considering how much the Saints have invested in both lines of scrimmage. On Thursday, it let the team down in a big way.

Take Five: Other observations

Carr followed up his best game as a Saint with a so/so performance. He was good in the play-action game but had a bad interception and took a bad sack to open the game. He never really seemed completely comfortable. His play didn’t match that of Stafford on the other side.

Speaking of that opening drive of the game, why not try a 54 yard field goal there to take an early lead on the road? It was a nice drive that could’ve ended in points. If they don’t trust Blake Grupe in that situation, then there is no reason for him to be on the roster.

The Saints defense looked old, tired and disinterested Thursday night. It’s a little different when a team has to play a quarterback like Stafford and a coach like Sean McVay.

The Saints didn’t lead at any point in this game. It feels like we’ve said that a lot this season.

This team now needs help to make the postseason. We already know significant changes are coming to the roster this offseason, but if they miss the playoffs big changes must come to the coaching staff as well.

