A Christmas Eve washout looking likely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All attention is quickly shifting to the holiday weekend as a slow moving front is set to bring quite the rain storm to the area on Christmas Eve.

Ahead of that storm, we have another quiet day on tap as things start to come together off to our west. Today you’ll notice lots of clouds in the sky with maybe even a few rain showers. I’m keeping that 30% rain chance in there for a few sprinkles or light showers. They won’t amount to much so if you have any last minute errands to run before the holiday, you should be fine. Highs today and into the weekend will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday will be the last quiet day as cloudy skies and a breeze is about the only weather we will see to start the weekend. Unfortunately, the news isn’t getting any better for Christmas Eve as widespread rain and storms continue to look likely for most of the day. Rain should begin early in the morning hours and continue for the duration of the day Sunday. There will be a period of heavy rain by afternoon and evening on Christmas Eve which is why we’re being highlighted for a flood risk. When all is said and done, 1-3″ of rain is likely in all locations with some spots seeing upwards of 5″. Make sure to keep it tuned to the weather while you go about your holiday plans.

Better news continues to arrive for Christmas Day as all of this stormy weather will be past us by then leading to a much nicer day. A front will be sweeping through leading to falling temperatures by Christmas evening. During the day though, any sun will likely top us out around 70.

