Covington man found guilty of molesting fiancé’s 8-year-old daughter

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Following a four-day trial, a Washington-St. Tammany Parish jury on Dec. 21 found 41-year-old Daniel Lascari, of Covington, guilty of molesting and sexually battery of a juvenile under the age of 13, according to Interim District Attorney Collin Sims.

In March 2018, prosecutors say an 8-year-old victim reported the abuse to her teacher when she noticed she was bleeding, which prompted an investigation. The victim then reported to the counselor that she might be “starting her period” or that it could be because Lascari “got carried away last night.”

The child reportedly endured eight months of abuse and revealed disturbing details during the trial. The District Attorney’s Office says Lascari manipulated her with threats, violence, and psychological torment. The victim described how her mother’s fiancé would come into her bedroom at night, move her from a top bunk to a bottom bunk, and rub peppermint lotion all over her body, including inside her private area. While he was doing this, Lascari reportedly told her “this is the way people relax.”

Daniel Lascari, 41, of Covington, found guilty of molesting a juvenile under 13; sentencing scheduled for January 9, 2024. (WST DA's Office)

The victim’s mother, despite initial reluctance, testified about the toll the abuse took on her child. Prosecutors presented evidence, including blood-stained panties, peppermint lotion, and DNA matches linking Lascari to the crime.

“It’s been almost 7 years since this little girl began living with this real-life monster under her bed,” ADA Casey Allen said in closing arguments.

ADA Authement dismissed Lascari’s defense that these charges stemmed from a manipulative 8-year-old child.

“You would have to believe this was a massive conspiracy involving a child, her teacher, multiple counselors, doctors, nurses, and laboratory experts. She’s not inventing these things. She lived it and could describe it because she endured it. Give the victim justice and find him guilty as charged,” Authement said.

Lascari now faces 25-99 years in prison for each charge, with sentencing scheduled for January 9, 2024.

