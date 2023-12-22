BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe

"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting on social media that President Joe Biden and his son be "publicly hung"(WVUE/AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Secret Service is investigating a now-deleted social media post made by “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider.

In a reply to President Joe Biden’s post on Wed., Dec. 20, Schneider suggested he be “publicly hung.”

“Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world,” Biden posted at 6:26 p.m. “But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything.”

In a now-deleted reply, Schneider accused the president of treason.

“Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too,” he wrote at 9:02 p.m.

“The Secret Service is aware of the comments made by Mr. Schneider, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence,” a spokesperson for the Secret Service confirmed to Fox 8. “We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

Fox 8 has reached out to Schneider for a comment and is awaiting a reply.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
Stream news and weather 24/7
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Task force targets reform in flawed juvenile system
Louisiana’s task force convenes to address juvenile justice woes and detention capacity crisis
River parishes bonfire lighting rescheduled over weather concerns
River parishes bonfire lighting rescheduled over weather concerns
River parishes bonfire lighting rescheduled over weather concerns
Fox 8 relocating to prominent CBD intersection