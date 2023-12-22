Fox 8 Defenders: New Orleans couple struggles with sky-high, unexplained water bills

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleanians prepare for the Christmas holiday, one couple worries about making ends meet because of an ongoing fight with extremely high water bills.

“The meter hasn’t been read in who knows when,” Darren Rousseau said.

Darren Rousseau, who’s on disability, believes the system that’s breaking his bank is broken.

“They become unthinkable. They say you must be exaggerating or something, you know? That don’t even seem possible,” Rousseau said.

He’s referring to his most recent water bill, saying he owes over $3,000.

The Sewerage and Water Board graph shows pretty consistent water use over the last two years. Then there’s an unexplained spike in November. Rousseau said that makes no sense, and this isn’t the only high bill he’s seen.

“We [are] normal people going through the normal process doing the normal usage,” Rousseau said.

The Sewerage and Water Board said after review that there is only one high bill on the account and that the account is pending an administrative special billing hearing. A spokesperson said that while customers await a hearing, they must keep up with some form of monthly payment as the balance will grow, making it hard to catch up; high bills under investigation are not subject to late fees.

“I definitely oversee my bills because I don’t want to pay any late fees,” Rousseau said.

The Sewerage and Water Board said it estimates bills on past usage, and if a customer experiences a high bill due to a leak or otherwise, future estimates may be higher based on the past bill. A spokesperson said there are fixed fees outside of usage making your bill almost 60 dollars before using a drip.

Records show Rousseau has bills since 2021 that are anywhere from $2000 to $4000, sometimes with multiple bills in one month.

He received a delinquent notice at the end of November after receiving a $4700 dollar bill and more than $3,000 bills in the two months prior.

“That’s about approximately one third of my salary if I pay that bill and now, I’m getting a phone call, a threatening phone call that said if you don’t pay your bill, we’re going to cut your water off,” Rousseau said.

Rousseau said some of the big bills came after Hurricane Ida when he and his wife weren’t even living in their home.

“[It] went from approximately I would say $150 a month to this astronomical bill,” said Rousseau. “It’s just sporadic.”

Darren said it’s only him and his wife in the home and their habits haven’t changed.

He told Fox 8 they’ve consistently paid roughly $161 a month, which is an amount they can afford and were paying before Ida.

A Sewerage and Water Board spokesperson said its smart metering program currently being rolled out will nearly eliminate the need for estimations, produce accurate and frequent water use readings and provide customized alerts and leak detection.

Rousseau is still waiting on a hearing date to challenge his bill.

