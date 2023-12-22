BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Gretna sets sights on economic revival with brewery, business incubator and major redevelopments

By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, LA (WVUE) - The city of Gretna is eyeing massive economic growth and job opportunities over the next several years.

Jefferson Parish leaders said they are working to enhance living and working conditions for their residents.

As Gretna resident Wilfred Brown strolled down Huey P. Long Avenue, he noticed an artist rendering of a brewery.

The parish wants to spend $8,000,000 to construct a brewery between Derbigny Street and Huey P. Long Avenue.

“It’s good for the community, and for the edification of the city of Gretna,” Brown said.

The parish is also spending $2.78 million to turn the second floor of Gretna’s 113-year-old German American Cultural Center into a business incubator. Director Ira Hopkins said he is delighted.

It’s just like it sounds it’s an incubator, it’s like putting the baby businesses in a crib and helping them thrive,” Hopkins said.

Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant said she is on a mission to take Gretna to a higher level before 2030.

Constant said she wants the city to be a place where younger generations choose to live, work and play.

“We believe Gretna fits that bill,” Constant said. “The amount of small business that is looking to the city for their future growth has been incredible.”

Constant said the city purchased the abandoned holiday inn that sits abandoned on the West Bank expressway for over 5,000,000. The city said it hopes to demolish the old structure and start anew. Although, the city is still planning how it will use the space.

The city said it will be going out to bid for a contractor to demolish the abandoned holiday inn within the next six weeks. The entire structure should be torn down in about three months.

Constant said these new projects will get the economy in Gretna soaring.

“A comprehensive development plan is always something that we continue to work on,” she said. “Putting forth a platform, so the developers who are looking for opportunities see this as a positive opportunity, because of what we have done and invested in.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
Stream news and weather 24/7
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
Task force targets reform in flawed juvenile system
Louisiana’s task force convenes to address juvenile justice woes and detention capacity crisis
River parishes bonfire lighting rescheduled over weather concerns
River parishes bonfire lighting rescheduled over weather concerns
River parishes bonfire lighting rescheduled over weather concerns