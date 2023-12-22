Gretna sets sights on economic revival with brewery, business incubator and major redevelopments

GRETNA, LA (WVUE) - The city of Gretna is eyeing massive economic growth and job opportunities over the next several years.

Jefferson Parish leaders said they are working to enhance living and working conditions for their residents.

As Gretna resident Wilfred Brown strolled down Huey P. Long Avenue, he noticed an artist rendering of a brewery.

The parish wants to spend $8,000,000 to construct a brewery between Derbigny Street and Huey P. Long Avenue.

“It’s good for the community, and for the edification of the city of Gretna,” Brown said.

The parish is also spending $2.78 million to turn the second floor of Gretna’s 113-year-old German American Cultural Center into a business incubator. Director Ira Hopkins said he is delighted.

It’s just like it sounds it’s an incubator, it’s like putting the baby businesses in a crib and helping them thrive,” Hopkins said.

Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant said she is on a mission to take Gretna to a higher level before 2030.

Constant said she wants the city to be a place where younger generations choose to live, work and play.

“We believe Gretna fits that bill,” Constant said. “The amount of small business that is looking to the city for their future growth has been incredible.”

Constant said the city purchased the abandoned holiday inn that sits abandoned on the West Bank expressway for over 5,000,000. The city said it hopes to demolish the old structure and start anew. Although, the city is still planning how it will use the space.

The city said it will be going out to bid for a contractor to demolish the abandoned holiday inn within the next six weeks. The entire structure should be torn down in about three months.

Constant said these new projects will get the economy in Gretna soaring.

“A comprehensive development plan is always something that we continue to work on,” she said. “Putting forth a platform, so the developers who are looking for opportunities see this as a positive opportunity, because of what we have done and invested in.”

