Judge denies NBA Youngboy more studio time; lessens house arrest conditions slightly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - In a recent court filing, federal judge Shelly Dick has refused to modify the conditions of NBA YoungBoy’s stringent house arrest to allow him more time in the recording studio, despite arguments from the rapper’s attorneys that his record sales have suffered due to his lockdown. NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, is currently under house arrest while awaiting trial on federal gun charges stemming from a 2020 arrest while shooting a music video in Baton Rouge.

Gaulden’s motion to alter his pretrial release conditions cited the need to travel to the studio to “produce the quality of music that his fans expect.” He asserted that his label had informed him of declining sales attributed to his inability to create music during his confinement.

Federal prosecutors argued against the request, labeling them “hopelessly vague” and raising questions about the logistics of his studio visits. They emphasized that Gaulden’s work environment could be brought to him, citing previous statements from Atlantic Records CEO Julie Greenwald, who had testified that a recording studio could be recreated in his home.

However, Judge Dick, in a ruling on Monday, Dec. 18, denied the request, expressing concerns about potential harm to Gaulden’s safety and others. The judge emphasized that the imposed conditions are designed to ensure the safety of both Gaulden and the community, particularly considering his history of violence.

While the judge did not grant the modification for additional studio time, she did allow Gaulden more access to mental health treatments. Gaulden can continue to seek court approval for travel to the studio or other music-related requests on a case-by-case basis.

NBA YoungBoy’s trial for federal gun charges is scheduled to begin in July 2024. The rapper has been on 24-hour house arrest, guarded by ex-military security, for the past two years.

