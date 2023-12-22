LSU stabbing suspect tried to run over store employees, used “extremist, white supremacist” slurs, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing attempted first-degree murder and hate crime charges for allegedly approaching convenience store workers with a knife, trying to crash into them with his vehicle, then allegedly stabbing an employee on LSU’s Campus, all while hurling racial slurs towards two individuals Wednesday night, December 20.

According to arrest records from the Baton Rouge Police Department, 24-year-old Gilbert Fisher, entered the Circle K on Perkins Road and started making “offensive racial slurs” towards employees there.

Circle K on Perkins Road (WAFB)

Police say when Fisher was asked to leave by those Circle K employees, he began throwing bags of chips at them, and around the store.

“The customer who is the arrestee, started making racial slurs, he was throwing items that was inside of the store around, and they asked him to leave. He then went to his car, grabbed a knife,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with Baton Rouge Police.

The employees made sure Fisher could not get back into the store, using broom and mop handles to seal the door, according to police.

“And then from there, they (employees) came outside to get his license plate and information, that’s when he (Fisher) attempted to run the employees over, and that’s when the officers saw what happened,” said Sgt. McKneely.

A Baton Rouge Police officer that was in the area at the time of the incident.

“We had an officer who was working extra duty, at a business. while working there he looked across the street and he saw a vehicle make an attempt to strike three persons,” said Sgt. McKneely.

Police say the officer went to investigate, eventually got behind the vehicle and started following it. But the officer stopped chasing the vehicle when he lost sight of it, and due to safety concerns.

According to the probable cause report from Louisiana State University Police obtained by WAFB, Fisher then allegedly went to LSU’s campus and stabbed a man at the intersection of Highland Road and South Stadium Drive.

LSU Campus (Edit User | WAFB)

In the affidavit, LSU Police say they made contact with the victim’s son, who told them was walking down the sidewalk on Highland Road when Fisher allegedly called him a racial slur, then punched him in the face for no apparent reason, and pulled out a ‘Butterfly knife and lunged at him multiple times, attempting to stab him.’

That’s when police say the son called his father, who rushed to his sons defense. That’s when the father was stabbed in the right inner thigh.

The son told police his father was stabbed by a man ‘Wearing all black.’

First responders told WAFB the man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

LSU officials have not identified the individual, but have confirmed that he is an employee at the university.

“Shortly thereafter, the (BRPD) officer received word that that particular person crashed on the north side of LSU, and from there we were able to make contact with him, place him (Fisher) under arrest. And through the course of the investigation, learned that he was involved in a stabbing that had occurred on LSU’s campus,” said Sgt. McKneely.

LSU Police sent out an emergency alert on Wednesday night to students and employees at around 7 saying, ‘Highland Road was closed on campus for police activity.

According to the arrest report from LSU PD, when officers were questioning Fisher, he told police, “That he used his butterfly knife in self-defense due to 2 male males beating him up. When pressed about lying about the incident, Fisher began to state that he was fighting ‘for his people of this great nation’ but then ended the interview by stating he was not answering any more questions.”

LSU Police then noted in the affidavit that, “This terminology is typically used by white supremacist groups and racial extremists.”

Arrest records reveal Gilbert called multiple officers racial slurs while he was in their custody as well.

Fisher is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, hate crimes, flight from an officer, aggravated battery, simple battery, and aggravated assault.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. There’s no word on a bond amount at this time.

