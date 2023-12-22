BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints’ playoff chances take a hit as they fall to Rams, 30-22

Saints put an end to two-game winning streak with 8th loss of season
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a touchdown over Los Angeles Rams...
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a touchdown over Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (43) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(Ryan Sun | AP)
By Madeline Adams
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a chance to earn their first three-game win streak of the season on Thursday night, the Saints stumble to a 30-22 loss against the Rams.

The Rams took the early lead on their first drive of the game with a two-yard touchdown reception by rookie Puka Nacua. Nacua had nine receptions for 164 yards.

The Saints’ first touchdown of the night came on a 45-yard catch by Rashid Shaheed late in the second quarter.

With under a minute until halftime, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles on a five-play, 58-yard touchdown drive to take the 17-7 lead at the break.

The Rams wasted little time getting back into the endzone in the third quarter, taking a 27-7 lead with a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Kyren Williams. Williams finished with 104 yards on 22 carries.

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson caught the team’s second touchdown, a five-yard pass from Derek Carr in the fourth quarter to make it a 30-14 game.

With about four minutes to go in the game, Carr connects with rookie A.T. Perry for a 35-yard touchdown reception. With a successful two-point conversion, the Saints cut the Rams lead to eight points, 30-22.

After that, the Rams ran out the clock to secure the win.

Carr completed 27-of-40 passes for 319 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Head coach Dennis Allen’s team falls to 7-8 on the season. Up next, the Saints face the Buccaneers in Tampa, FL on Sunday, December 31st.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
Stream news and weather 24/7
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, left, rips the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers...
Trey Murphy III scores 28 points while filling in for Zion as Pelicans beat Cavaliers 123-104
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
Shohei Ohtani is the AP Male Athlete of the Year for the 2nd time in 3 years
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts with center Jonas Valanciunas (17) after scoring...
Three Pelicans starters listed as ‘questionable’ with non-Covid illness at Cleveland
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (90) celebrates after a sack on New York...
Rams, Saints roll into their Thursday night showdown with playoff spots in sight