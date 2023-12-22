Sewerage and Water Board releases plan to handle Christmas Eve flooding threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All attention is quickly shifting to the holiday weekend as a slow-moving front is set to bring quite the rain storm to the area on Christmas Eve.

Widespread rain and storms continue to look likely for most of the day. Rain should begin early in the morning hours and continue for the duration of the day on Sunday. There will be a period of heavy rain by afternoon and evening on Christmas Eve which is why we’re being highlighted for a flood risk. When all is said and done, 1-3″ of rain is likely in all locations with some spots seeing upwards of 5″.

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans says it is staying weather aware and has a plan ahead of anticipated heavy rain. Mid-day Saturday, the SWB plans to bring turbine 5 online and expects to keep the turbine on through Monday. A SWB spokesperson said that the operations team has essential employees scheduled and say the main focus is staffing various facilities Saturday night through the day on Sunday.

FORECAST: Christmas Eve washout looking likely

Right now, 93 of 99 major pumps are available and three out of five backup generators are available. Turbine 5 has the capacity to handle one inch of rainfall in the first hour of use and half an inch of rain per hour after that. In addition to turbine 5, turbine 6 is also available for use.

On Saturday, the Sewerage and Water Board drainage team will lower canal levels.

During a news conference last week, Ghassan Korban, Executive Director of the Sewerage and Water Board acknowledged how fragile the system is and how the system could still fail at any moment.

“We’ve been very transparent about the fragility of our system as it stands today,” Korban said. “This speaks to the need for our continued progress of having the power complex completed as soon as possible.”

The SWB also has a pumping and power dashboard available online. The dashboard shows the status of pumping stations. A green dot indicates if a pump is available and a red dot will indicate if a pump is out of service. A Weatherwise map is also on the dashboard with an overall view of the city’s weather stations. The weather stations provide real-time, localized weather reporting.

