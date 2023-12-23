Christmas Eve carries with it a flood risk as rain is likely all day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You’ll want to include rain along with your weekend plans as Christmas Eve looks to be wash out and includes a flood threat.

Saturday will be relatively quiet. With a 20% chance for rain, this is the day to get the last minute errands done. Highs will soar to the upper 60s to lower 70s with a breezy east-southeast wind.

Rain will arrive on Saturday night and it will stick around all day through Sunday evening. Most of the rain should fall as light to moderate but there will be several pockets of heavy rain which will aid in the flood threat. Most will have a chance at 1-3″ with isolated areas seeing 4-5″. Some street flooding is possible.

The rain will move out by midnight Sunday, which means we’ll be able to dry out for Christmas Day.

