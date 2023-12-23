Christmas Eve rains will be heavy at times

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All the attention continues to be on the holiday forecast as widespread rain is on the way with some of that rain being on the heavy side.

Now we have one more quiet day to get things in order before Christmas as your Saturday will not provide any type of weather impacts. Some sun can be expected today with a mild to warm feel outside. Highs will climb to around 70 as a breeze starts to blow in from the Gulf.

Christmas Eve is when conditions go downhill pretty quickly. Widespread rain is expected by the morning on Sunday and that rain will last for the duration of the day. As we get to the afternoon and evening on Christmas Eve, expect some heavier periods with the rain which may lead to street flooding concerns in spots. Rainfall totals should be in the 1-3″ range around most of the area but a few spots could hit 4-5″ with a heavier band. I know you have plans and will be visiting family, make sure to stay alert with the FOX 8 Weather App as we’ll keep you posted!

Quiet weather returns just in time for Christmas Day as the rain will shift east of us and a cold front will move through. Before the cooler air gets to us, we should still see a high around 70 on Christmas Day with the possibility of some morning fog and afternoon cloud cover. By Tuesday, the chilly December weather returns with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s the rest of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.