A Christmas Eve wash-out will be followed by a very warm Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hopefully you’re getting most of your errands out of the way today before the rain arrives later tonight. There’s no way around it - Christmas Eve will be very soggy this year.

But for many, this could be a slow moving and soaking rain that is very uneventful. Others who find themselves under some of the afternoon heavier rain could be in for street flooding.

Most of the rain that will fall through the first half of Sunday will be light to moderate. The heavier downpours are expected through the afternoon and overnight. A widespread 1-3″ of rain is expected with scattered areas seeing as high as 4-5″. The heavy rain potential has prompted the risk for flooding. You may want to keep the FOX 8 weather app handy to monitor those areas of heavier rain, especially if you’re traveling. Wind gusts also have the potential of increasing through Sunday afternoon to 30-40 mph.

The rain will end Sunday night which will make for a pleasant day on Christmas. Highs will warm to the upper 60 and lower 70s with afternoon clouds. Cooler air arrives for Tuesday and settles in for the rest of the week. Highs will stay chilly and in the mid to upper 50s.

