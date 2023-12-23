Holiday travelers add to busier year at MSY

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands of travelers made their way through Louis Armstrong International airport Friday, making the pilgrimage to loved ones for the holiday season.

Their travels build on the self-reported 8.4 percent jump in travelers (as of Sept. 2023) compared to 2022.

Despite the climbing passenger numbers, travelers told FOX 8 travel was smooth on Friday.

Lauren Brouillette was able to dance with her children the live music in the airport.

“We try to make it more about family than about presents, so I’m happy to say she’s not all like ‘I wonder what I’m going to get this year’ she’s more excited about who’s she going to see,” she said.

A little holiday travel vibrancy at MSY this afternoon pic.twitter.com/S32lJDxCnW — Chris Joseph (@Chris_D_Joseph) December 22, 2023

Security lines to enter the terminal were short, but that didn’t mean the pressure wasn’t on Tracy Wilford’s family. Wilford said she and her son were visiting her daughter in Kansas City.

“Yes, yes, we’re going to see how she does (laughs),” she said.

The data shows the fastest growth came in international travel while Southwest Airlines remained the carrier with the largest market share.

