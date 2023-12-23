Khaby Lame, Jon Batiste, and Samsung deliver tech and funds to St. Augustine's Marching 100

BBB Accredited Business
Social media star Khaby Lame has teamed up with Samsung and St. Augustine High School alumnus Jon Batiste, class of 2004, to bring the GALAXY Golden Ticket experience to the school’s Marching 100 band.(AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Social media star Khaby Lame has teamed up with Samsung and St. Augustine High School alumnus Jon Batiste, class of 2004, to bring the GALAXY Golden Ticket experience to the school’s Marching 100 band.

During a heartwarming visit to St. Augustine High School, Jon Batiste, accompanied by Khaby Lame, personally interacted with the excited students of the Marching 100.

The visit was not just a meet and greet; it included the generous distribution of Samsung devices to the band members, significantly enhancing their musical and educational resources. Moreover, the duo presented a substantial contribution of $10,000 to the St. Augustine band.

