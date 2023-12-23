New concept of combination dog park, restaurant and bar to open in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new concept to Louisiana but not to the rest of the country: a combination of off-leash dog park, bar, and restaurant, and it’s coming to the Mid-City neighborhood in New Orleans.

Kelly Robinson, owner of The Dog House, said the new restaurant/bar/dog park is a labor of love for her and others involved. It began with an idea to pursue her passion and get out of a job that was a drag.

“The joke was always like, ‘Ugh, I just want to go home and drink with my dog,’” Robinson said.

The planned new business is nearing completion, with an opening date set in February.

“Mid-City is just great. Everybody is just chill. It’s got that neighborhood vibe which is what we’re going for,” she said. “It’s just that whole vibe of, hey, get off work or Saturday afternoon, let’s go hang out, drink, grab a sandwich. It’s community, neighborhood.”

Once the new space opens, dog owners can purchase a day pass for their pups for five dollars, a monthly pass for 10 dollars or an annual pass for 100 dollars.

Non-dog owners who still want to pet pups while enjoying a brew can get in for free.

Robinson said the fee will allow the restaurant to vet dogs’ vaccination statuses and temperament to ensure safety.

“It’s special just in general. This is my baby, you know?” she said. “This is something that’s been in my mind since I moved here, really, so it’s a little unreal to see it actually happening.”

Robinson moved to New Orleans from Dallas five years ago, but she is originally from Mississippi.

She said a similar concept was implemented in Dallas and was extremely popular.

“It’s happy hour with man’s best friend for a reason, and it’s not just for dog owners,” Robinson said.

Mid-City neighbors said they’re excited to see new business and a concept they feel will do well in the area.

“I’d love to get a drink while I’m walking my dog or taking my dog to the dog park,” said Elon Glickman who was walking his dog Schnitzel. “I feel like honestly it would probably be a cute little date spot to like bring your dog, grab a drink.”

Robinson said she also hopes to partner with local animal rescue organizations to hold pop-up events showcasing adoptable dogs.

“This is a great opportunity to get dogs adopted, so even if you don’t have a dog, follow us and you might find your best friend,” she said.

The menu will include kimchi fried chicken sandwiches, Swedish meatball subs, Spam al pastor, as well as an assortment of dog-themed cocktails and unique dog treats.

