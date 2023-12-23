Orleans Parish to provide tablets to inmates for education and safety

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the coming year, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office may begin providing electronic tablets to hundreds of inmates. They are viewed as a way to help with education and ease prison violence, but some fear they could be abused.

He has been out of jail for two weeks and does not want to go back.

“You feel like you’re in a box or out of space you feel like you’re dead,” said former inmate Gerald Tucker.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has begun a process that could change everything. They are now taking bids from companies to provide electronic tablets, which could provide inmates with educational and entertainment options while easing communications with family members or lawyers.

“Across the country, prison administrators have said when they introduced tablets, violence went down, and the whole environment became a whole lot more safe,” said John Williams, Chief of Staff in the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“If I had a tablet, oh man, I would do everything,” said 29-year-old Gerald Tucker. He is now out on an electronic monitor after his most recent arrest for trespassing. He has been in and out of jail several times and says the possibility of learning a skill while in jail, something that doesn’t happen now, could have changed his life.

“I’d be learning about the music, the laws, everything that we keep you out of trouble,” said Tucker.

However, some worry that the tablets could be misused or that communications between prisoners and their attorneys or family members could be used against them.

“This is something that has the opportunity to help them or help them get in trouble so they may need to be careful,” said Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti.

“Conversations between lawyers and clients are protected. These would not be recorded under any circumstances,” said Williams.

As always, there’s the issue of cost. Tablet companies make money off of some of the content they provide the inmates, but in order to control content, the sheriff’s office may spend some of its own money.

Before we partner with any vendor, regardless of the tablet, we will make sure all of these rights are protected, and there’s no chance they will be infringed upon,” said Williams.

But some of the fees collected by the tablet company could be used to offset the cost of telephone calls or FaceTime with family members

“In the jurisdictions where I’ve seen tablet contact deployed I’ve seen good results through contact with family, but it depends on financial means because you have to pay for it,” said veteran attorney Gary Wainwright.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office says it’s committed to keeping costs as low as possible for inmates like Tucker, who hopes never to be arrested again.

“I’m done with all that gangster stuff. It would be important because I am respectful. I’m not fussing with Deputies. I’m staying out of the way,” said Tucker.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will discuss a tablet program with city leaders in the coming weeks, which they believe will help ease prison violence and help inmates look to a brighter future after their release.

Some prison reform advocates say the electronic tablet program could help reduce prison costs by reducing recidivism. They say education is far cheaper than long-term incarceration. The Orleans sheriff’s office is now looking at tablet programs set up in states like Texas and Connecticut.

