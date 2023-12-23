BBB Accredited Business
Seventh Ward man bound, robbed by gunmen waiting inside residence, NOPD says

Two gunmen waiting inside a Seventh Ward home tied up and robbed its 69-year-old resident when...
Two gunmen waiting inside a Seventh Ward home tied up and robbed its 69-year-old resident when he returned Friday (Dec. 22) in the 1900 block of Treasure Street, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 69-year-old man was tied up and robbed Friday (Dec. 22) by two gunmen he found waiting inside his Seventh Ward home, New Orleans police said.

According to the NOPD, the victim returned to his residence in the 1900 block of Treasure Street just before 2 p.m. Friday, and found two unknown men inside the home. One was armed with a gun, and the second was brandishing a pistol that belonged to the victim.

Police said the gunmen grabbed the victim, “hog-tied him with duct tape,” then stole the man’s wallet, cellphone, laptop computer and keys to his SUV.

The suspects fled in the victim’s 2020 BMW X3, which bore Louisiana license plate 872GJT, police said.

