Seventh Ward man bound, robbed by gunmen waiting inside residence, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 69-year-old man was tied up and robbed Friday (Dec. 22) by two gunmen he found waiting inside his Seventh Ward home, New Orleans police said.

According to the NOPD, the victim returned to his residence in the 1900 block of Treasure Street just before 2 p.m. Friday, and found two unknown men inside the home. One was armed with a gun, and the second was brandishing a pistol that belonged to the victim.

Police said the gunmen grabbed the victim, “hog-tied him with duct tape,” then stole the man’s wallet, cellphone, laptop computer and keys to his SUV.

The suspects fled in the victim’s 2020 BMW X3, which bore Louisiana license plate 872GJT, police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.