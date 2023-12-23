Tulane doube-digit underdogs to Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attrition to the Tulane roster is giving Virginia Tech a big advantage in the Military Bowl.

The Green Wave are currently a 10.5-point underdog to the Hokies according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Tulane will be without a ton of their offensive firepower for the contest.

Quarterback Michael Pratt opted out of the game to focus on the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft. Wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson is following the same path as Pratt. Freshman receiver Chris Brazzell II went into the transfer portal and committed to Tennessee. Wide receiver Lawrence Keys is out with an injury.

Filling in for Pratt will be either Justin Ibieta or Kai Horton. Horton, who started for the Wave against Ole Miss and USM, is currently in the transfer portal.

The Military Bowl is Wednesday, Dec. 27.

