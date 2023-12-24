Alperen Sengun has career-high 37 points, Rockets beat Pelicans 106-104

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alperen Sengun scored a career-high 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Houston Rockets edge the New Orleans Pelicans 106-104 on Saturday night.

Jabari Smith Jr. added 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet had 10 points for the Rockets, whose physical defensive play and willingness to get back in transition frustrated the Pelicans throughout. Houston had an 11-0 edge in fast-break points.

Zion Williamson scored 28 points and Brandon Ingram added 19 for the Pelicans, who turned it over twice in the final two minutes and missed nine free throws in the game — with Williamson missing five. New Orleans also missed 23 of 31 3-point attempts in just its second loss in seven games.

Trey Murphy scored 14 points for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas added 10 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, but struggled defensively against Sengun and fouled out with 4:06 left while trying to stop Sengun’s drive down the lane.

No team led by more than seven points the entire game.

The Pelicans led by six early in the fourth quarter. But with a lineup of reserves, Houston went on a 9-0 run against New Orleans’ starters — fueled by Aaron Holiday’s 3, former LSU star Tari Eason’s runner and Jae’Sean Tate’s hook.

The game was tight after that and Sengun scored nine in the final four minutes to help Houston close it out.

The teams played a tight, physical first half which included a brief scuffle after Jose Alvarado tried to steal the ball from Smith.

After Alvarado was whistled for a reach-in, Smith mockingly tried to hand the ball to the Pelicans guard, who shoved him away. Naji Marshall quickly stepped in to aid his Pelicans teammate.

Technical fouls were issued to Alvarado, Smith and Marshall, the result being one technical free throw for Houston, which Holiday made.

Williamson scored 18 of his points in the first half on 7-of-8 shooting, including a rare 3-pointer when Houston left him so open it was as if they were daring him to try it.

Consecutive driving layups by Williamson ignited a 9-2 run to close the second quarter and give New Orleans a 51-47 lead at halftime.

