Coast Guard rescues six from disabled fishing vessels near Venice

The Coast Guard rescued six people from two disabled fishing vessels 70 miles east of Venice...
The Coast Guard rescued six people from two disabled fishing vessels 70 miles east of Venice on Saturday (Dec. 23).(U.S. Coast Guard)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VENICE, La. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard rescued six people from two disabled fishing vessels 70 miles east of Venice on Saturday (Dec. 23).

The operation began Friday evening when Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a distress call at 6:30 p.m. about the disabled vessel Georgia P. The Seahorse attempted a tow but also became disabled.

Facing a lack of necessary medication, worsening weather, and poor communications, the crews evacuated.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter responded, successfully hoisting the six individuals and transporting them to Gulf Shores International Airport at Jack Edwards Field, Alabama, where they were reported stable.

The owners are arranging salvage plans for the fishing boats.

