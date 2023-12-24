Detroit Pistons tie NBA record with 26-game losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Pistons players sat in stunned silence, staring blankly ahead in their locker room after yet another loss.

The worst stretch of basketball in their lives now ranks as one of the worst in NBA history.

Detroit matched the league record for the longest losing streak in a single season, falling 126-115 to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday (Dec. 23) -- the team’s 26th consecutive loss.

“None of us went through this, ever,” center Isaiah Stewart said. “This is the hardest thing probably all of us went through, especially being in the pros.”

The Pistons (2-27 in their first season under former Pelicans coach Monty Williams) joined the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers for the longest NBA losing streak. They were in Saturday’s game in the second half before the Nets put them away with a 15-0 run to open a 21-point lead and ensure that Detroit would remain winless since Oct. 28.

The teams will meet again Tuesday night in Detroit, with the Pistons nearing the overall longest skid in league history. The 76ers lost 28 consecutive games from late in the 2014-15 season through early 2015-16.

“Everybody wants to win, everybody hates losing, so it’s hard,” guard Cade Cunningham said. “We’ve got to be realistic as well. Can’t just keep saying the same things over and over, like, ‘We’ll get the next one.’ There has to be like a plan of action. So, we’re just trying to figure that out.”

Mikal Bridges had 29 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Nets, who put seven players in double figures and snapped their five-game losing streak. Cam Thomas scored 20 points.

Williams said he didn’t feel like their bad play was leading to bad luck for the Pistons.

“We had a lot of tough breaks this year, but I try not to look at life that way. It just happens,” he said. “When you turn it over 14 times you don’t expect 22 points, but it happens. Those live turnovers, they’re basketball death for possessions and we’ve had a lot of those this year.”

Jaden Ivey scored 23 points for the Pistons, who started 2-1 this season before their free fall toward infamy. Cunningham finished with 22 points after being limited to just 11 minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls.

Williams, the NBA Coach of the Year in Phoenix in 2021-22, said he was the one to blame before the game. But the bigger problem might be a roster whose average age is slightly under 25 years old, making the Pistons one of the youngest teams in the league.

They foul too much (most in the league with 22.8 per game) and turn it over too often (29th, with 16.6 per game) and just haven’t been able to overcome the combination of errors.

