Juvenile and adult male injured in Seventh Ward shooting, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shooting in the 2400 block of Allen Street has left two people injured, including a juvenile male and an adult male, police say.

The department received the call at approximately 4:47 p.m.

The juvenile was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Later, an adult male arrived at the hospital with a similar injury.

The conditions of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.