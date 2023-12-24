BBB Accredited Business
Juvenile and adult male injured in Seventh Ward shooting, police say

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shooting in the 2400 block of Allen Street has left two people injured, including a juvenile male and an adult male, police say.

The department received the call at approximately 4:47 p.m.

The juvenile was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Later, an adult male arrived at the hospital with a similar injury.

The conditions of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

