Lafreniere Park Christmas Lights canceled Sunday night over weather concerns

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Christmas Eve edition of the Lafreniere Park Christmas Lights has been canceled over concerns of inclement weather, park director Tripp Rabalais announced Sunday (Dec. 24).

“Based on the weather forecast for tonight, the Lafreniere Park Christmas Lights are canceled tonight. We will return on Dec. 26 at 5:30 p.m.,” Rabalais wrote in a statement.

A wet forecast calling for 1-3 inches of rain -- and up to 4-5 inches in some areas -- was to blame. The park’s holiday event already was scheduled to be closed on Christmas Day Monday.

