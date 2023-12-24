Major League Soccer returns to FOX 8 in 2024

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Major League Soccer’s 28th season will have 15 games featured on FOX 8 in 2024. It all kicks off on Feb. 24, with Los Angeles Football Club vs Seattle Sounders FC.

On Mar. 2, Inter Miami CF will take on Orlando City SC. Inter Miami’s roster features Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez. All four played together at FC Barcelona.

Messi helped lead Inter Miami to a Leagues Cup trophy. The competition involved teams from MLS and Liga MX (Mexico’s top division).

The Columbus Crew defeated LAFC to win the MLS Cup in 2023.

