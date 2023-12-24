Man shot, killed in Algiers Saturday afternoon, police say
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 43-year-old man on Isadore Street. The incident was reported in the 6400 block of the area.
Officers responded to a call around 4:13 p.m. about a man shot. Upon arrival, they found the victim, who emergency medical technicians soon attended.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing
