BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mother accused of starving 10-year-old son is charged with murder

The suspect faces life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted. (WRAL, MORRISVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina mother accused of starving her 10-year-old son has been charged with murder and negligent child abuse in his death, according to police.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Priyanka Tiwari, was arrested Thursday by Morrisville police, news outlets reported.

Officers responded Wednesday to a report of an unresponsive child at the home and could not revive the boy.

“It was determined that significant time had passed since the child’s death due to the state of the body,” according to a statement from the town of Morrisville. The boy’s body was in a state of decomposition, police said.

Warrants allege she had been starving the boy, but did not say for how long. Abuse and neglect were believed to be contributing factors in the boy’s death, police said.

During a brief court hearing on Thursday, a judge ordered the woman be held without bail and be represented by the capital defender’s office, the News & Observer reported. That office said it had not yet assigned an attorney to her case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
Pedestrian severely injured after struck by 14-passenger van in St. Tammany Parish Hospital parking lot

Latest News

The suspect faces life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted. (WRAL, MORRISVILLE POLICE...
Mother arrested for allegedly starving 10-year-old son to death
With help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the New Orleans Pelicans, a child with a rare...
Pelicans grant ultimate wish of child with rare genetic disease
Prosecutors say Jonathan Allen Dunn faces multiple charges after allegedly killing a...
Man charged with killing 2-year-old boy, badly injuring his twin sister
FILE: Police lights
Juvenile and adult male injured in Seventh Ward shooting, police say